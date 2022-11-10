Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 574.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,644 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,346,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,348,000 after acquiring an additional 365,028 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,148,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

