iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 244,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 162,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,822,000 after purchasing an additional 161,764 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $210.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

