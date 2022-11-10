Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 203 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 170.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Hess were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Hess by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 563.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Hess by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Hess by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hess to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Insider Activity at Hess

Hess Trading Down 7.1 %

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,756. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $137.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $149.42.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.