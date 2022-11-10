Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires Shares of 200 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 168.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,004,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $17,376,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 624.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

NYSE WHR opened at $138.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.03. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

