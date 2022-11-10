Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 35.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NiSource by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI opened at $24.89 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

