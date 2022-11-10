Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $129,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI stock opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.