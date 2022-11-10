Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

FITB stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

