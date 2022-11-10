Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,031 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 513,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,428,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 883,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,437,000 after buying an additional 70,211 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Ventas Stock Down 1.1 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

NYSE:VTR opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -379.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.