Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 608 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

