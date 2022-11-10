Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 652 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $659,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,043,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 168,089 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 223,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $21.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

