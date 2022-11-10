Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,208,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,833.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,225 shares of company stock valued at $27,404,862. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

