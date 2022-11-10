JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $129.74 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $380.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

