JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,392 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,760,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,813,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $380.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

