Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $31,646,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1,065.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 629,643 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $21,790,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $16,529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,700,000 after buying an additional 547,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,675. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

