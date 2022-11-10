KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 7%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 93,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,726,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.
BEKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.
The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of -2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,377,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of KE by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KE by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,413,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 301,841 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
