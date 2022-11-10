Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 7,435 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,924,000 after buying an additional 1,449,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after buying an additional 1,397,795 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 356.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,546,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after buying an additional 1,207,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.0 %

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

