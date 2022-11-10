Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,211 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $165.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.53. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MTB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.