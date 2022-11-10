Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,839 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.14.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $161.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.64 and a 200 day moving average of $153.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

