Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.9 %

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,478 shares of company stock worth $15,928,671 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG stock opened at $582.80 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $686.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

