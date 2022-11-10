Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.10 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

