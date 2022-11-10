Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $218.68.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

