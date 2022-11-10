Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 1,351 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.82.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

