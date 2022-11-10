Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 397 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 60.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.91.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $225.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average of $247.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $413.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

