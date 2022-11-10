Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 542 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $253.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.53 and a 200 day moving average of $226.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.