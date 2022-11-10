Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 778 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $142.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

