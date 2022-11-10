Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,854,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

NYSE DTE opened at $110.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.09. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

