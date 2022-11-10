Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Waters by 568.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $18,313,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Waters by 42.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $309.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.28. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

