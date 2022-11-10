Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 1,177 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $85.12. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

