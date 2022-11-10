Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 187 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $413.47 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $451.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.42 and a 200 day moving average of $399.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

