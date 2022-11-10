Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 852 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $139.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.