Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after buying an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,485,000 after buying an additional 227,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,486,000 after buying an additional 116,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,818,000 after buying an additional 179,873 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $151.63 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.78 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.56 and its 200 day moving average is $180.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.11.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

