Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $157.55 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $166.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.64.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

