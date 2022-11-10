Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $724,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

