Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.