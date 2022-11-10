Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $934,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $689,162. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

VRSK stock opened at $169.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.65 and a 200-day moving average of $180.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

