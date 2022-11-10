Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.31 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

