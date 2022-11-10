Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 1,061 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,771,000 after acquiring an additional 718,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,243,000 after buying an additional 437,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after buying an additional 419,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

AMETEK Price Performance

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average is $119.95. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.