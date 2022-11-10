Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 1,576 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after buying an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after buying an additional 1,352,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

ROST stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

