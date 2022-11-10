Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 1,604 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

