Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 649 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,127 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.57 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

