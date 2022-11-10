Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,622,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,353 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4,455.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,334,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,145 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $60,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,977.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and sold 822,300 shares valued at $31,306,009. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

