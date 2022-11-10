Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,485 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.04.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $284.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.82. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 136.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,372 shares of company stock valued at $42,461,796. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

