Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,998,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,037,000 after purchasing an additional 807,369 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

