Keybank National Association OH Acquires 4,247 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

