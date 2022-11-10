Keybank National Association OH Acquires 9,989 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 164.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Avient were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 565.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AVNT opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.54. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.
Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
