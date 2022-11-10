Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 6.2 %

AKAM stock opened at $89.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.87.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

