Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NVR were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth about $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NVR by 2,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NVR by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,071.94 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,114.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,220.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,582.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

