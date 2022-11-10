Keybank National Association OH Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 41.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.