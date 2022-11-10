Keybank National Association OH Has $633,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,773,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,211,000 after purchasing an additional 302,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89,742 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,950,000 after acquiring an additional 413,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,739,000 after acquiring an additional 169,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,064,000 after acquiring an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 203.57%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

