Keybank National Association OH Has $657,000 Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 304,766 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 97,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 44,319 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $6,000,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $8,421,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSG opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

